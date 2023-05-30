We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
THE Laundry Basket LLC
Business Description: “We Do The Work, So You Don’t Have To!”
Business Website: https://www.laundrybasketdelivery.com/
The UnBraid Bar at Eluka on Charles
Business Description: “Relax. UnBraid. Refresh”
Business Website: https://www.theunbraidbar.com/
Lux Hair and Lash
Business Description: “Where luxury services and sustainable beauty methods are a priority.”
Business Website: “Where luxury services and sustainable beauty methods are a priority.”
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-30-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
