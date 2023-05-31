Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Baltimore’s Safe Passage Initiative, Aimed To Help Improve Student Safety

Baltimore City’s mayor Brandon Scott has announced the launch of the city’s Safe Passage initiative, a strategy to help improve safety for students traveling to and from school.
The new program is a combined effort between the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, the Baltimore City Public School System, and the Maryland Transit Administration Police.
According to officials, the city will use data on student-involved incidents to determine ideal areas for Safe Passage sites.
The sites will be staffed with Safe Passage Partners from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. They will monitor student traffic and ensure safe travels for students at the end of each school day.
Currently, the city has set Mondawmin, and State Center as the first Safe Passage priority areas.
“I want to thank all of the partners who have convened to make Baltimore Safe Passage a reality for our young people,” Mayor Scott said. “As we head into the final weeks of school, this initiative is a critical part of our broader youth safety focus during the summer months.”
Additionally, the city said Safe Passage Partners work in partnership with area schools, Frederick Douglass High School, Vivien T. Thomas, Renaissance Academy school communities, MTA Police, and Baltimore City agencies.
There is also an interactive map that shows Baltimore’s Safe Passage priority locations. Click here for more details.
