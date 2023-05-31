The magic of Disney is returning to Baltimore this fall!
Organizers announced Tuesday that seven shows filled with fun-filled performances will be happening this October at CFG Bank Arena.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The company announced that this fall will feature an all-new production with the debut of new characters.
The show comes to Baltimore from October 12 to 15. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 6th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE NEWS…
“The Greatest Show On Earth” To Return To Baltimore This Fall
Baltimore City To Host Youth Summer Events In An Effort To Curb Youth Violence
Fairytales Forever: Which Disney Princess Does Each State Love The Most?
The post Disney On Ice Returning To Baltimore This Fall With An All New Production appeared first on 92 Q.
Disney On Ice Returning To Baltimore This Fall With An All New Production was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Releases A New Book “The Vibes We Feel” and Performs Her New Single “All Yours” on Tamron Hall
-
Instagram Is Finally Returning Your Feed To Chronological Order In 2022
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly is Having a Girl!
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week