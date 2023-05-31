Praise Featured Video CLOSE

As reported on WJLA-7, Prince George’s County leaders on Wednesday gave more insight into an ongoing rise in juvenile crime after the teen wanted in a brutal attack on a school bus and a murder in Washington, D.C. was arrested on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) took 15-year-old Kaden Dominique Holland, also known as “Baby K” into custody around 2:40 p.m. in the 6300 block of Baltimore Avenue in the Riverdale Park area without incident. Holland was alone at the time of the arrest, officials said.

“‘Baby K’ is being charged as an adult for his “shocking crimes,” Cheif Malik Aziz said. “And it is my sincere hope that he will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Holland is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault, and firearm offenses. Additional charges are pending, according to Aziz.

On Monday, May 1, three masked teens jumped onto a PGCPS school bus and targeted a 14-year-old boy — the last remaining student on the bus. One of the masked teens pointed a gun at the boy and pulled the trigger three times.

Three times, the gun didn’t fire. Police later found three live rounds on the bus.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said “each and every individual involved will be held responsible” adding that all four juveniles are being charged in the bus attack.

Maryland, 15 Year Old Fugitive, “Baby K”, Arrested and Charged as an Adult was originally published on praisedc.com