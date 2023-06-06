Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Save the Date!

13th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle

@ Dogwood Dell, Richmond, VA

Sunday, July 9, 2023 @ 5pm

BRINGING THE COMMUNITY BACK TOGETHER!

Richmond, VA – May 30, 2023 — LOCK IT IN! SUNDAY, JULY 9, 2023 @5PM. The 13th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle, at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, Richmond, VA. We are bringing the Community Back Together again with Cora Armstrong, Mervin Mayo Mary Glover, Saint Paul’s Baptist Church Mens Choir, GI., Donte McCutchen, The GMWA Goochland & Vicinity, Branden Anderson, Chiquita L Cross, and more.

FREE to the Public!

Sheilah Belle “The Belle” Returns with her 13th Annual Gospel Music Fest was originally published on praiserichmond.com