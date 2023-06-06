Save the Date!
13th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle
@ Dogwood Dell, Richmond, VA
Sunday, July 9, 2023 @ 5pm
BRINGING THE COMMUNITY BACK TOGETHER!
Richmond, VA – May 30, 2023 — LOCK IT IN! SUNDAY, JULY 9, 2023 @5PM. The 13th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle, at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, Richmond, VA. We are bringing the Community Back Together again with Cora Armstrong, Mervin Mayo Mary Glover, Saint Paul’s Baptist Church Mens Choir, GI., Donte McCutchen, The GMWA Goochland & Vicinity, Branden Anderson, Chiquita L Cross, and more.
FREE to the Public!
Sheilah Belle “The Belle” Returns with her 13th Annual Gospel Music Fest was originally published on praiserichmond.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Slam Dunk! Angel Reese Is The New Face Of Mielle Organics
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Goes Viral As She Turns Wig Slip Into Part of Her Sermon
-
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Elected Nashville Chapter Governor For Recording Academy
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
-
Child Found Suffering From Cardiac Arrest In Hunt Valley Parking Lot
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly is Having a Girl!