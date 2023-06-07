Washington Metro Announces A New Half-Price Fare Program

Washington Metro has announced a half-priced fare program for low-income rider. The Metro Lift program aims to advance transit equity and affordability in a region considered one of the most expensive in the country.
Customers who enroll will receive a 50% discount on Metrorail and Metrobus travel. Metro Lift is available for all residents that use the federal SNAP program. Those who qualify can apply on Metro’s website starting June 20. On June 26, in-person registration will be available at Metro Center Metro Station, Metro Headquarters, and the New Carrollton Metro Office.
