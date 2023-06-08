The daughter of legendary actor John Amos says that the Good Times alum may be the victim of elder abuse, following a recent hospitalization that left him fighting for his life.
TMZ reports that Shannon Amos received a call from her father last month, informing her that he was hospitalized in Memphis. Shannon, who was overseas at the time, contacted John on FaceTime before his pain became unbearable.
In the last few weeks, the Amos family has learned that the 83-year-old Hollywood legend “had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation.”
While she didn’t give explicit details, Shannon did say, “His home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable.” The family is currently working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities on the matter.
Meanwhile, Shannon has set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $500K to help cover John’s medical bills, aftercare, and legal fees.
This is a developing story. We will keep you posted.
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter was originally published on foxync.com
