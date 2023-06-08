Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
It’s time for Joys and Concerns with GRIFF from the Get Up Church of Our Lord, Pentecostal Non-denominational, Denominational AME CME-E and LMNOP Apostolic Church of God and Christ! Here’s what Brother GRIFF had to say about best friends!
Brother GRIFF:
Friends, how many of us have them?
Now I know you and your car right now try to think of who your best friend is and who brought you this way this far as you say aint he alright! But if you like me and TJ who got a whole sorority and Erica who got a grown jeans in her life. Then you get to say… aint he allllllright!
Happy National Best Friend Day!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Everybody’s supposed to be quiet in the movie, though. Don’t say nothing!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- The White House Announces Its First-Ever Juneteenth Concert
- Taye Diggs, Tinashe, Nicco Annan & More Collaborate With Viiv Healthcare To Raise HIV Prevention Awareness Through Its ‘Me In You, You In Me’ Campaign
- Halle Bailey’s Hair In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Cost Six Figures To Create
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Joys & Concerns: Thank You for Being a Friend was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Slam Dunk! Angel Reese Is The New Face Of Mielle Organics
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Goes Viral As She Turns Wig Slip Into Part of Her Sermon
-
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Elected Nashville Chapter Governor For Recording Academy
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
-
Child Found Suffering From Cardiac Arrest In Hunt Valley Parking Lot
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly is Having a Girl!