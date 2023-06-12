Pat Sajak took to Twitter today to announce his upcoming retirement from hosting one of America’s most popular game shows, Wheel of Fortune.
Sajack, 76, will hang it up after the show’s 41st season.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
“Well, the time has come,” he opens in the announcement tweet. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)
Well played, Pat. Well played.
It is unclear at this time who will host Wheel of Fortune after Sajak’s retirement.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- At Ajike Owens’ Funeral, Rev. Al Sharpton Rips DeSantis’ Silence On Shooting Death Of Mother Of 4
- Three Killed, Three Injured In Annapolis Shooting
- Maryland Sportsbooks Bring In $320M In May, More Than $5M Goes To The State
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces Retirement was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Slam Dunk! Angel Reese Is The New Face Of Mielle Organics
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Goes Viral As She Turns Wig Slip Into Part of Her Sermon
-
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Elected Nashville Chapter Governor For Recording Academy
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
-
Child Found Suffering From Cardiac Arrest In Hunt Valley Parking Lot