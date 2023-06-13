Baltimore City Police To Start Issuing Citations For Lower Level Crimes

This past Monday, Baltimore City Police started writing citations for lower-level crimes.
Former State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby originally stopped but the city’s new leadership decided it was time to bring back a modified version.
State’s Attorney Ivan Bates recently rolled out the new citation docket.
He shared that the plan is in alignment with the city’s plan to attack the issue in Baltimore from a holistic approach.
“Mass incarceration doesn’t benefit anybody and it really has hurt the Black community, my community. When I look at that we will not go back there as long as I’m State’s Attorney however, we will have accountability. We’re trying to steer individuals who may be doing some of the wrong things per say, but we’re not trying to criminalize them we’re trying to steer them in the right direction,” Bates said.
Reasons a person may receive a citation include:
- Disorderly drinking
- Driving or riding on a dirt bike
- Loitering, urinating in public and possession with intent to deliver marijuana
Instead of being arrested for these low-level crimes, people will get a written citation to appear in court the first two times.
After that, they will then complete community service and have the option to receive wrap-around services provided to have their records expunged.
“So we have job training, or you know if it’s drugs, you been using drugs for the past three, four years, we have drug treatment. Individuals who have mental health will go ahead and give them mental health screening and services that they need to help them. We don’t want individuals to have a record,” Bates said.
Citation docket offenses will be reviewed in court once a month in three locations.
The locations include Wabash, Eastside Courthouse, and Patapsco.
For the people who are repeat offenders and try their luck a third time, they could risk receiving jail time.
The first trial date will be July 17. For more information, click here.
The post Baltimore City Police To Start Issuing Citations For Lower Level Crimes appeared first on 92 Q.
