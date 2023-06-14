Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Silver Spring, Md. — Thursday, June 8, 2023 — TV ONE is back with “Date Night Thursdays”. Kirk and Tammy Franklin kick off the night with a brand new episode of “The One” at 9p ET/8C. “Asking for a Friend,” hosted by LisaRaye McCoy, will return at 10p ET/9C.

In tonight’s episode, four new daters enter the competition to become Brent and Ashley’s “One.” Ashley gets her hands dirty with Shuvar and Adebiyi as they build pottery and romantic connections. Meanwhile, the winner of Brent’s golf challenge earns alone time with him.

Atlanta bachelor and bachelorette Brent and Ashley have long struggled to find their soulmates. Now, with a little guidance from gospel legend Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy, Brent and Ashley will embark on a journey filled with sexy suitors and outrageous activities as they seek to find love. Throughout the series, Ashley and Brent will meet two new potential matches each week. Sparks will fly as our daters get to know one another while partaking in some risqué game nights yet soulful sessions with Kirk and Tammy at the helm. At the end of each episode, Brent and Ashley will determine which dates possess the qualities that could make them their soulmate, ultimately leading that suitor to join them at The One Mansion.

THE ONE is produced by Critical Content. The executive producers are Jenny Daly, Ron Hill, Phil Thornton, Oji Singletary, Eric Timm, Matt Pickel, and Rob Lobl. Tarvenia Jones serves as Co-Executive Producer. Tony Yates is the Head of Production. Sammy Yamada is the Executive in Charge of Production for Critical Content. Austyn Biggers is the Senior Vice President of Programming and Production and Allison Simmons is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.

Watch TV One’s Original Dating Series’ “The One” and “Asking for a Friend” at 9/8C was originally published on praiserichmond.com