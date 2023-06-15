Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System announced that they are investigating a recent cybersecurity attack that affected their networks.
Officials said the breach was discovered on May 31 and Johns Hopkins says it took immediate steps to secure the systems.
Initial investigation revealed the breach impacted personal and financial information, including names, contact information, and billing records, according to the university website.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
However, Hopkins says the attack has had no negative impact on the operations of either Johns Hopkins University or the Johns Hopkins Health System.
They are currently investigating the scope of the incident and will reach out to all those impacted in the coming weeks and plan to provide additional resources, including free access to credit monitoring.
For assistance enrolling in credit monitoring, please call (888) 703-9247 weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
For additional details, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Baltimore City Police To Start Issuing Citations For Lower Level Crimes
Morgan State University To Become First HBCU To Offer Division I Wrestling
Angel Reese Continues To Spark Dating Rumors With Fellow College Basketball Star Cam’Ron Fletcher
The post Johns Hopkins University & Health System Investigating Recent Cybersecurity Attack appeared first on 92 Q.
Johns Hopkins University & Health System Investigating Recent Cybersecurity Attack was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Slam Dunk! Angel Reese Is The New Face Of Mielle Organics
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Announces Dates For The Newly Rebranded Woman Evolve Conference
-
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Elected Nashville Chapter Governor For Recording Academy
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors