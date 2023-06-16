Singer-songwriter, Minister of Music at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church you know him from BET’s Sunday Best. He’s a graduate of Morehouse College Zebulon Ellis and he’s with us today.
Before premiering his new song ‘Complaining’ Ellis let us know how this song came to be, “You know what complaining came along during the pandemic and you know a lot of people were complaining about what they didn’t have and and we were looking around and people were dying, huh. I was just like, come on, look at your life. Consider what you do have. And stop talking about what you don’t have. I think I posted one time on Father’s Day. I used to complain a lot about my father and what he wasn’t, and I started taking account of what he was. And it changed my whole view is. “
Check out he had everything to say about working with Erica and more in our exclusive interview.
Zebulon Ellis Stops to Talk About New Single “Complaining” and More was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Announces Dates For The Newly Rebranded Woman Evolve Conference
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Elected Nashville Chapter Governor For Recording Academy
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University Hosts 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration