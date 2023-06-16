Singer-songwriter and musician and he’s a native of New Jersey. He’s with us today. Good morning, Lamont Sanders.
Lamont checks in with the Get Up Church to play his new single “On God” featuring Jason Claiborne, Jordan Armstrong and tells us what the song means to him, “Just trust in God in every situation. Lean not to our own understanding, but in all thy ways. Acknowledge him and you know, go through life and we’re trying to figure it out, trying to figure out what the next move is. What the next deal is, but honestly. If we just seek him. It’s on God.”
Check out he had everything to say about working with Erica and more in our exclusive interview.
Lamont Sanders Premieres His New Single “On God” was originally published on getuperica.com
