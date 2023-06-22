Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “A Winning Stalemate Strategy”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today’s tip to help you win in your marriage. What do you do when you have a stalemate in your marriage?

In other words, one person wants to. Go one way and the other wants to go the other way and both feel strongly. About the way they. Ago the solution was something I learned as a child. My dad would go, would go drive and. Ask my mom could could he? Could he get over and she would go down and win and look and say either yes or no and he would respond accordingly cause they were a team and he listened to her advice.

I learned that teamwork makes the dream work not only in business, but also in married. I recommend you learn to work like a team. So you can make it a possibility to win like a team in your marriage.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

A Winning Stalemate Strategy | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com