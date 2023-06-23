Jekalyn Caar is presenting her two-day ‘You Will Win’ conference at the Georgia International Convention Center. It’s a conference Caar put together, especially for conscientious entrepreneurs and Erica asked her what inspired her to put this conference together, “So God gave it to me. The vision in 2018 and of course you have my phone. You away. You have my book, you will win and God literally placed it on my heart to be able to create this platform or this place where people can gather together to learn how to win. Because whether we know it or. Not it’s bigger than us just declaring. It, but sometimes we gotta apply. Information in order for us to activate it. God wants us to know, to make sure that we are operating and living our lives according to his plans and his will. And that’s what it means to live. In your winning season.”
Check out she had everything to say about the conference and more in our exclusive interview.
Jekalyn Carr Stops By to Talk About Her “You Will Win” Conference was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Announces Dates For The Newly Rebranded Woman Evolve Conference
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Tim Bowman Jr. and Faith City Music Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again This Week (Week of June 24, 2023)