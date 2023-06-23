Mind, Body, and Business: Tips for Men’s Mental Health Month [LISTEN]

Happy Men’s Mental Health Month!

Gateway Counseling found that:

While over 14% of men in the US experience a mental health issue, very few of them get help. Only 60% of depressed men go for treatment, but over 72% of women obtain help. And while 9% of women make use of outpatient mental health services, only 5% of men do so.

Due to social norms, men are less likely to seek mental health help. Maria More gives a few tips on combating these statistics.

As told by Dr. Ian, one major key to overall health (even for your mind) is exercise. Don’t doubt the power of recreational activities as a form of therapy! Whether video games or sports, everyone needs a little “me time” for a mental break. As women, sharing resources and creating safe environments can help the men in your life feel more liberated in caring for their mental health.

We must be sure to invest in our men so that they are strong physically and mentally. For more Mind, Body, and Business tips, follow @mariamore on social media.

