Tia Mowry Shares Words Of Advice For Women: ‘Just Know You Can Keep Reinventing Yourself’

In the short video, the actress rocked a two piece camouflage ensemble and had her natural curls on full display as she told her followers that ‘it’s too late to start over, even in your 40s!”

She then hit a cute little two step and mini dance as she was all smiles all as she embraced her most vulnerable self.

Tia sweetly captioned the post, “The fear of getting older and starting over with your career or a relationship is so common, but I am here to tell you that there is no need for that! You hear so many stories of people who reinvent themselves later in life or get their big break in their 40’s, and yet we still have this visceral reaction to growing older. I believe that it is due to feeling like the pages in your book are coming to an end; however, each year is just a new chapter and adventure for you to embark on. Just know you can keep reinventing yourself ‘til you are the best version of yourself!”

Check out the video below.