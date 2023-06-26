Baltimore Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man was found stabbed to death Sunday afternoon in East Baltimore.
Officers found the man in the 900 block of N. Caroline Street suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
The post 60-Year-Old Man Found Stabbed To Death In East Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
