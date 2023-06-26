Keeping the love for our REACH Media gang going strong, POTC had the absolute delight of having our brother from up the hallway stop by the show, the incredibly blessed and highly-favored Willie Moore Jr.!
RELATED: POTC Exclusive: Ryan Cameron Breaks Down His Many, Many Lanes Of Entrepreneurship
As head honcho of The Willie Moore Jr. Show, the Missouri-raised master storyteller felt right at home in our studio for an extended chat to address all the things he’s got on the horizon to share with listeners and the world alike. Whether it’s about getting back to his “Pretty Willie” days of making music or simply letting adopted kids like himself know how special they are as the “chosen” few, one things that’s for certain is that Willie’s heart, mind and career are all in a good place for positive trajectory.
Watch the full interview with Willie Moore Jr. on Posted On The Corner below to hear everything he’s got in store for us:
The post Willie Moore Jr. Opens Up About Adoption, Fave Gospel Record And The Return Of ‘Pretty Willie’ appeared first on Black America Web.
Willie Moore Jr. Opens Up About Adoption, Fave Gospel Record And The Return Of ‘Pretty Willie’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Announces Dates For The Newly Rebranded Woman Evolve Conference
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Tim Bowman Jr. and Faith City Music Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again This Week (Week of June 24, 2023)
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University Hosts 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration