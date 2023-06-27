Praise Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Hux Spirits LLC

Business Description: “Loaded with Promise.”

Business Website: https://huxspirits.com/

Level Higher Hauling & Junk Removal

Business Description: “Call us for a hauling and junk removal service that’s higher level than the rest.”

Business Website: https://levelhigherhauling.com/

Design Wise Remodelers

Business Description: “Designed with you in mind.”

Business Website: Instagram: https://www.designwiseremodelers.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-27-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com