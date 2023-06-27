Ask For Help | Ericaism

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
I saw a quote the other day and they were asking a kid what’s something that’s hard to do. But you know you need to do and you know what the kid said, asking for help. Everybody in the comments was like, wow, that hit in the chest, because a lot of times we don’t know how to ask for help, we don’t know how to open our mouths.
I don’t know whether it’s ego. It’s really the manipulation of the enemy. Cause, guess what? We’re all on this planet together. We all need help at some point in time, we all need to understand some things. At some point in time, it’s OK. And I’m sure that we are aware there are some things that I just don’t know.
So what’s wrong with asking for help? There’s absolutely nothing wrong with it, but if you have a big problem with it, that demon of self-control and pride might have you in a choke hole. Pride tells you to. I ain’t asking them cause they gonna think I’m. That’s always a negative reason. When you when. Your reason is because of what they’re going to think. That’s pride telling you I want nobody to think that of me. But guess what? If it’s true, you need help. What’s the problem? You’re not going to get it because you don’t want them to think you need help, but you actually really do so.
Ask for help if a kid can acknowledge it, surely a grown person can. If a kid can acknowledge it, surely our families can acknowledge that we need a little help.
