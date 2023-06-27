Joys & Concerns: Secrets in the Family Chat

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
It’s time for Joys and Concerns with GRIFF from the Get Up Church of Our Lord, Pentecostal Non-denominational, Denominational AME CME-E and LMNOP Apostolic Church of God and Christ! Here’s what Brother GRIFF had to say about best friends!
Brother GRIFF:
There’s a lot of phrases they got out there for people like me. He can’t hold water and don’t don’t tell him nothing. That’s important and last time, he told, you know, I mean, I’m feeling attacked right now, but this is what I know. It’s not that I can’t keep a secret. It’s just that your secret be so good. I gotta tell one person.
It was supposed to be a surprise family thing and I was half reading the chats cause you know if youre in the group chat with your family like me, some chats you could miss for a week and be OK, but.
I replied to somebody and asked them about the party and they said I didn’t know I was having a party. Then I looked at the chat and realized I was in the wrong chat. I was in the chat that talked about the people in the other chat. Now I’m getting all bold letters. You told her you did it again.
Now, in my own defense. There’s too many chats on my phone. Now I know when somebody right now listening. I’m in a whole bunch of chats. And you can say all right, and somebody else listening right now to saying Griff, you still can’t hold water. You just say, hey, you alright, but if youre like me and you just don’t. Tell me like just. I would say 80% say I wanna know. OK, keep secrets.
I never was taught secrets is bad. Like, I don’t want to keep your secret. Now I will agree with you all. One thing, the chats they get out of control and it’s this cousin can’t be in this chat and this friend can’t be in that chat. You might send the wrong thing to the wrong chat group, so I do. I understand that, but you are the worst for spoiling the surprise.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Tia Mowry Shares Words Of Advice For Women: ‘Just Know You Can Keep Reinventing Yourself’
- Tia Mowry Shares Words Of Advice For Women: ‘Just Know You Can Keep Reinventing Yourself’
- 50 Reasons You Must Visit The Islands of The Bahamas As They Celebrate 50 Years Of Independence This Year [List]
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Joys & Concerns: Secrets in the Family Chat was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Tim Bowman Jr. and Faith City Music Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again This Week (Week of June 24, 2023)
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University Hosts 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration