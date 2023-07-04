The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, in honor of Women’s History Month, Reverend Ron Harrison talks about Gladys Aylward.
After telling the rescue story of British missionary, Gladys Aylward, Reverend Ron Harrison reminds us that God never promised a life free from danger, trials or tribulations, but He does promise the protection of his presence in the midst of trouble.
Psalm 91 tells us “…He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”
Psalm 27:13-14 says “13 I would have fainted, unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. 14 Wait on the Lord; be of good courage, and He shall strengthen thine heart. Wait, I say, on the Lord!”
(Originally aired 3-26-23)
Gladys Aylward – A Motivational Moment was originally published on praisedc.com
