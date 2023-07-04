Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, in honor of Women’s History Month, Reverend Ron Harrison talks about Beth Anne DeCiantis.

After recapping the miraculous story of marathon runner, Beth Anne DeCiantis’ attempt to qualify for the 1992 Olympic Trials marathon, Reverend Ron Harrison reminds us how important it is that we don’t quit!

(Originally aired on 3-19-23)

Beth Anne DeCiantis – A Motivational Moment was originally published on praisedc.com