The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, in honor of Women’s History Month, Reverend Ron Harrison talks about Beth Anne DeCiantis.
After recapping the miraculous story of marathon runner, Beth Anne DeCiantis’ attempt to qualify for the 1992 Olympic Trials marathon, Reverend Ron Harrison reminds us how important it is that we don’t quit!
(Originally aired on 3-19-23)
Beth Anne DeCiantis – A Motivational Moment was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting
-
Toni Braxton, Brandy, Chadwick Boseman And More Inducted Into The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Tim Bowman Jr. and Faith City Music Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again This Week (Week of June 24, 2023)
-
5 Classic Gospel Songs That Will Never Get Old
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]