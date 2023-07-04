The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, in honor of Women’s History Month, Reverend Ron Harrison talks about Amanda Gorman.
After recapping the history and accomplishments of Author and Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman, Reverend Ron Harrison says her story reminds him of Moses in the fourth chapter of Exodus. Moses and Amanda are both great examples that a disability does NOT have to be a disqualification. If the Lord is with you, you can do anything, be anything and accomplish great things!
(Originally aired 3-12-23)
Amanda Gorman – A Motivational Moment was originally published on praisedc.com
