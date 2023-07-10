The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is hiring crossing guards.
According to transportation officials, crossing guards are tasked with assisting children as they cross the streets safely as they go to and from school.
Needed on school days only, crossing guards work 20 hours a week and make about $12,000 a year.
Interested candidates need to possess a high school diploma or a GED certificate. Click here for more details if you are interested.
The Baltimore City Department Of Transportation Is In Need Of Crossing Guards was originally published on 92q.com
