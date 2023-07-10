Why Goals Help You Live Longer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Why Goals Help You Live Longer”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I recently shared that we are now in the second-half of the year and it is a time to refocus on your goals. At the beginning of the year, I talked to you a lot about the power of setting goals and how people with written goals not only make more money and achieve more and their success and their financial and personal success.

The studies show that they also live longer and have more fun. So why are people not setting goals because of two big reasons. One is that they don’t know how and the other is because it is hard.

I want to help you with both issues. First show you how to set big, bold, empowering goals and then help you go through the process of not only setting the goals, but hitting the goals.

If you’re ready to grow to the next level, go to the next level with powerful goals.

