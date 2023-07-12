Baltimore Ravens Training Camp To Feature 18 Free Open Practices For Fans

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Training camp is only a few weeks away and the Baltimore Ravens will feature 18 free open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

Up to 1,000 fans per day will be able to attend. Additionally, the practice schedule includes two joint practices with the Washington Commanders on Aug. 15-16.

The Ravens will also have a scheduled free open afternoon practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, July 29 and ach practice day throughout camp will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14.

Starting at 11 a.m. on July 12, fans will be able to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices or tickets to the July 29 stadium practice on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice will be held Wednesday, July 26 and the final date for fans attending training camp is Friday, Aug. 18.

Click here for more information.

