Despite The Strike, Awards Season Is Underway: Check Out The 2023 Emmy Nominations Inside

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Nominations have arrived. Though the industry is at a standstill with the WGA Writer’s Strike and an impending SAG Strike underway, The Emmy’s are still happening. Check out the nominations list inside.
It’s an unusual time for the entertainment industry, but that didn’t stop the Emmy’s from announcing their picks for the previous year. Some notable 2023 nominees include Quinta Brunson for ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series’ for her performance in “Abbott Elementary,” Steven Yeun for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie’ for his performance in “Beef,” and Ayo Edebiri for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series’ for her performance in “The Bear.”
Each year fans hope that their favorite performers and TV series have a fair chance at an Emmy, and each year fans are often left shocked and/or disappointed.
Well, catch the snubs and surprises for yourself when the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards is televised on Fox Monday, September 18.
Check out this year’s nominations below:
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Rupaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Taron Edgerton – Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon – George & Tammy
Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Kathryn Hahn – Beef
Riley Keough – Tiny Beautiful Things
Ali Wong- Beef
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan-Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook – Succession
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
- Smith-Cameron –Succession
Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Murray Abraham —The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun — Succession
Michael Imperioli — The White Lotus
Theo James — The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
Alan Ruck — Succession
Will Sharpe — The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple — Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams — Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan — Barry
Phil Dunster — Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso
James Marsden — Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler — Barry
