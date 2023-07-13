Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

It’s time for Joys and Concerns with GRIFF from the Get Up Church of Our Lord, Pentecostal Non-denominational, Denominational AME CME-E and LMNOP Apostolic Church of God and Christ! Here’s what Brother GRIFF had to say about best friends!

Brother GRIFF:

Well, today is July 13th. 30 years ago today, I had a little boy that was 11 pounds, 8 ounces. Ohh yeah, he was a big 11 pounds, ds, 8 oz. His brother was 10lbs 10 Oz, so it only made sense. What I had was little elephants, but that’s not the point. The point is this, Marcus Anthony Griffin. 10 years in the Air Force, my guy. I couldn’t be more proud of you.

You bring me so much joy. You are clever. You are funny. You are awesome. You are smart. And I’m so grateful for you. I’m so thankful that we have an amazing relationship. I love your business, savvy and let me tell you something I don’t know who else this kid in the Air Force, but I my kid is the best Air Force you understand me? Shout out to my son. I love my baby. Bring it be joy right now, in the more 30 years ago, I had you. And he was colicky. And all they would do is spray, but no reading the 1st 14 months of his life.

Now it’s somebody in that car right now saying. Ooh, Griff. I had to call it one too. And you could say, hey, you alright and if somebody else in that car saying grip? My son is also in the Air Force and he better than yours and you also get to say ain’t you all right. If you like me and Lisa buys in San Antonio, then you get to say. All right!

Happy birthday, son. I love you, man.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Joys & Concerns: Happy Birthday Son! was originally published on getuperica.com