Baltimore City’s Summer Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Friday

Baltimore City Summer Restaurant Week is making its return later this week.
Beginning Friday, July 21, over 70 restaurants will be offering ten days of deals for brunch, lunch, and dinner.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
“Baltimore City is known for its rich-in-culture culinary scene, and Summer Restaurant Week provides a special opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore all that we have to offer at can’t-be-beat prices,” noted Shelonda Stokes, President of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. “Our restaurant neighbors, many of which are small businesses, are still rebounding from the economic impacts of the pandemic. With these tiered menu experiences, we’re hoping to drive much-needed foot traffic, support, and community gathering to the crucial businesses that make our city so
Additionally, participating restaurants’ menu formats range from prix-fixe menus priced at $35, $45, and $55 for dinner meals (not including tax or gratuity), with lunch and brunch starting at $15 and $25.
Some restaurants will also have the freedom and flexibility to enhance dining experiences with things such as live music, free valet, beverage pairings, and more.
“Restaurant Week is a beloved tradition, and I’m encouraging all to break bread with a friend, colleague, or loved one at one of the many outstanding restaurants on the list,” added Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore. “Restaurant Week is an important way to showcase both our world-class cuisine and those who prepare it and call Baltimore home.”
To make a reservation and to learn more, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Baltimore City Tops The List Of Alzheimer’s Dementia In The U.S.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp To Feature 18 Free Open Practices For Fans
The post Baltimore City’s Summer Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Friday appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore City’s Summer Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Friday was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
CeCe Winans Adds More Dates For "Believe For It" Tour With Baltimore Stop
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
-
Thank God For the Prayer Warriors | Ericaism