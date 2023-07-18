Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A newly renovated basketball court is being dedicated to NCAA Champion and Baltimore native Angel Reese.

The court, now known as “Angel Reese Court,” is part of an ongoing effort to modernize aging equipment at every County-managed outdoor basketball court across the county.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and the Department of Recreation and Parks celebrated the court at the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center.

“Angel Reese’s tenacity, leadership, and commitment to her team have led to incredible – and well deserved – accomplishments, and we couldn’t be more proud that she is from Baltimore County,” said Olszewski.

Reese was named Most Outstanding Player and set the NCAA single-season record with 34 double-doubles in the process.

“Seeing my name on a basketball court in my hometown – a court where I played as a child – is a full circle moment,” said Reese. “I hope this court empowers young athletes of all backgrounds and serves as a reminder that hard work, determination and staying true to yourself are what it takes to create success on the court and beyond.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE NEWS…

The post Newly Renovated Basketball Court In Randallstown Dedicated To Angel Reese appeared first on 92 Q.

Newly Renovated Basketball Court In Randallstown Dedicated To Angel Reese was originally published on 92q.com