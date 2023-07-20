Baltimore County Police Department To Start Using ShotSpotter Technology

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

According to officials, The Baltimore County Police Department is partnering with the ShotSpotter to bring its gunfire detection technology to parts of the county.

Officials said two of BCPD’s police precincts will begin using the technology on July 26 in the Wilkens area and in Essex.

The technology uses acoustic sensors to triangulate the position of gunfire so that officers can more easily find the location of shootings and track the number of shots fired.

Officers will be notified within 60 seconds after gunshots are fired allowing them to respond more quickly to incidents of violence.

Additionally, The Baltimore County Police Department will use $738,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the pilot program.

