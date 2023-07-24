Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday (July 24) Hoover Police held a second press conference updating the public on the controversy surrounding Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman reported missing earlier this month after allegedly stopping to aid a toddler alongside Highway I-459.

RELATED: Carlee Russell Reportedly Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance

RELATED: Black Actor Tased By Police After Catching Intruder In His Home, Lawsuit Claims

Via statement sent to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis, her attorney, Emory Anthony, stated the following

“Dear Chief Derzis, my client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf: There was no kidnapping on July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident, but this was a single act done by herself,’’ Anthony wrote. “My client was not with anyone or at any hotel during the time she was missing.”

In the statement, Russell’s attorney said his client wished to issue a public apology and planned to ‘address her issues’ surrounding the events that captured the nation’s attention.

“My client apologizes for her actions to the community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies, as well as to her friends and family.. We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and intends to move understanding that she made a mistake. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.”

On July 13, Carlee disappeared after calling 911 to report a missing toddler walking along I-459. She was driving in Hoover, a city just a few miles south of Birmingham, Alabama. According to the police, Carlee called a family member after she reported the lone toddler, but when she went to check on the missing child, she lost contact with her family member. According to a report issued by the Hoover Police, Carlee let out a scream before the call dropped. Officers arrived at the scene to find the 25-year-old’s vehicle with all of her belongings inside, but Carlee and the child were nowhere to be found. Before the incident, police did not receive any reports about a missing child along the interstate.

Miraculously, on July 15, authorities were notified that Carlee returned home on foot. She was taken to UAB hospital for an evaluation, treated and released.

Four days later Hoover Police held their first press conference (which you can see below) surrounding the bizarre disappearance.

Authorities presented some surprising facts, including a report that, prior to her alleged abduction, Russell used her phone to search information about Amber Alerts and Taken, the blockbuster film starring Liam Neeson about a pair of women that are kidnapped by human traffickers.

Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com