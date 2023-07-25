We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Lightning Track LLC
Business Description: “Lightning Track, roadside assistance in a FLASH!”
Business Website: https://lightningtrack.co/
Hillsmere Restaurant and Bar
Business Description: “Hillsmere, where it feels like home!”
Business Website: IG: hillsmererestaurant_bar FB: Hillsmere Restaurant and Bar
Nika’s Cupcake Bar LLC
Business Description: “Nika’s Cupcake Bar: A Petite Treat Company Specializing in Gourmet Cupcake Catering, Displays, and Events. Bite into an Experience.”
Business Website: https://nikascupcakebar.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-25-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
-
Maryland Native Keivonn Woodard Is The First Black Deaf Actor Nominated For An Emmy
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
-
Photos Of Jesse Jackson Through The Years: The Legacy Of A Civil Rights Leader
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Thank God For the Prayer Warriors | Ericaism