Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Someone Said It Couldn’t Be Done Pt 2″

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share Part 2 of the poem taken from the book entitled ‘Someone said it Couldn’t Be Done’ by poet Edward Guess.

Someone said that it couldn’t be done, but he was a chuckle reply, but maybe it couldn’t, but he would be one who wouldn’t say so till he tried. So he started to sing as he tackled the thing that couldn’t be done, and he did it.

There are thousands to tell you it cannot be done.

There are thousands of prophesied failure.

There are thousands to point out to you one by one the dangers that wait to assail you.

But just buckle right in with a bit of a grin. Just take off your coat and go at it. Just start to sing as you tackle the thing that cannot be done, and you’ll do it.

I love that poem!

Someone Said It Couldn’t Be Done Pt 2 | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com