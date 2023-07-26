Kelontae Gavin Shares Powerful Testimony In New Single, “Live Again”

Kelontae Gavin is back with another moving testimony with his latest single, “Live Again,” from his just-released album, Testify.

Written by fellow artist Jekalyn Carr, the track is described as Kelontae’s personal prayer. “We all go through things, we all suffer,” he said, “but in John 10:10, Jesus said, ‘I am come that you might have life and have it more abundantly. ’The key word ‘again ’means that if you feel like that’s it, pick up your gloves and keep on truckin.’”

To talk more about the track, the SC native called in to chat with “Auntie” Melissa Wade for our exclusive interview! Check out the full interview above and the video for “Live Again” below!

