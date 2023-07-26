Watch: Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Returns With Season 2 Next Month

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Fan-favorite Netflix reality show “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” returns with Season 2. The series features several couples, but Twitter’s most excited to see the Black couples make their decisions throughout the upcoming season. Read more and watch a first look clip inside.

Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 2 put a new group of couples to the test. The franchise just wrapped up a successful season of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” and now it returns with even more couple swapping and soul-searching. Ten men and women risk it all to make the ultimate decision on whether they should break up or get engaged. One person issues an ultimatum, and from there, each couple embarks on a transformative journey that could change the course of their lives forever.

More on Season 2:

The upcoming season set in South Carolina features five couples, each of which have one partner who has given the other an ultimatum: Ryann and James, Riah and Trey, Roxanne and Antonio, Lisa and Bryan, and Kat and Alex. The show will welcome back their hosts and ultimatum experts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

How The Ultimatum Works:

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” follows couples who aren’t aligned about their future: One partner wants to get married while the other isn’t ready quite yet. The marriage-minded of the pair issues an ultimatum to the other, and then the experiment begins. Each of the couples agree to split up and enter into a “trial marriage” with one person from a different pairing. For three weeks, they’ll date and live together as a newly formed married couple before reuniting with their original partners. In the end, the cast will then have to decide whether to pop the question, end the relationship or leave the experiment with their trial partners.

When Will We See More:

The Season Two trailer will be released August 9. Check back and meet the couples now on Netflix’s Tudum site.

Release Date:

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 2 will be released in two batches: Episodes 1–8 premiere on Aug. 23, and Episodes 9 and 10 premiere on Aug. 30.

Stay tuned to find out the answer to your burning questions: Will they prefer their new partner? Will love be enough when it comes to marriage? Will anyone be able to follow the many love quadrangles to come?

Until then, catch up on “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 1 and “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” streaming on Netflix now.

Watch a sneak peek below:

