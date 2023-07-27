Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “To Win Just Keep Knocking and Keep Trying”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I recently shared the biblical story of the person who went to their neighbor’s door asking for some bread around midnight. But the neighbor said no cause they were already in bed, but the person kept knocking and knocking, and eventually the neighbor got up and gave them whatever they wanted. The lesson is about persistence and how you must keep knocking and keep pursuing to get what you want in life.

Even pursuing things that are good and godly, can be challenging. I want you to know that just because you are committed to do good does not mean it will be easy. But Jesus told us persist to keep knocking, keep asking, and keep seeking, and in doing so you will win more.

You will have greater success in this time of change and challenge. I encourage you to keep asking. Keep knocking and keep pursuing good and keep going.

Keep persisting.

It will make a difference hey.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

To Win Just Keep Knocking and Keep Trying | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com