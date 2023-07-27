5 Year Old Who Shot & Killed Brother Had Cocaine In His System

Parents in Indiana face new charges today after their 5-year-old shot and killed their toddler back in March.
The 16-month-old was killed on March 28. Newly released evidence shows that his 5-year-old brother had cocaine in his system. The report also states that the toddler had marijuana in his system.
Deonta Johnson, 27, and Shatia Welch, 24, were arrested this week and now face several charges.
Court documents reveal that the parents have been charged with several felonies, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug, and possession of a narcotic drug.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
