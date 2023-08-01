60th Anniversary of March on Washington, A Continuation of Dr. King’s Work August 26, 2023

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

(Black PR Wire) WASHINGTON – This August, Martin Luther King, III, Arndrea Waters King, and Rev. Al Sharpton will participate in events marking the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. A continuation, not commemoration, of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s work, the event will bring together the three global civil rights leaders and partner organizations from across the country to evaluate the progress made to achieve Dr. King’s “dream,” and also highlight the work still needed to bring about peace, justice, and equity in the world.

“On Juneteenth, we reflect on the progress and struggles of Black and Brown Americans. My dad’s speech at the March on Washington nearly 60 years ago was a profound moment in American history,” said Martin Luther King, III, Chairman of the Drum Major Institute. ”Despite the significant progress we have made over these six decades, we need to rededicate ourselves to the mission my dad gave his life for. It is difficult to not be disgruntled with everything going on in the world. Black and Brown Americans are the target of violence, and our most vulnerable citizens are losing hope that brighter days are ahead. We have to do better. We have to hold our elected leaders accountable, and this anniversary gives us the opportunity to not just commemorate his historic calling, but to continue his efforts to make life better for everyone.”

“The struggles Black and Brown Americans, particularly women and girls, faced 60 years ago are, in many ways, still prevalent today,” said Arndrea Waters King, President of the Drum Major Institute. “Dr. King called on us all to work to eradicate the triple evils of racism, poverty and violence by standing for peace, justice and equity. As a mother, I’m afraid for my teenage daughter, but I am empowered to use my voice to ensure her future, and the future of all young girls, is as bright as her grandfather dreamed. Juneteenth reminds us that there is no challenge too big for us to overcome when we use our collective voices to bring about the change we need. This August, we are inviting people from all over the world, from all walks of life, to join us in Washington, DC to call for action. Too many politicians have made Black and Brown Americans’ and marginalized groups’ lives unnecessarily difficult. It won’t be easy, but if we use our voices for good, change will happen, and this is our time to demand it. It’s our turn to help realize the Dream and make democracy for all a reality.”

“The March on Washington will not just be a commemoration but a continuation of what Dr. King and our predecessors started,” said Rev. Al Sharpton, President and Founder of the National Action Network (NAN). “We must remember why we are still marching: the civil rights of Black, Brown, Asian, Jewish, LGBTQ Americans and women are under relentless attack. There is a concerted effort to undermine our democracy. There are many working week by week to peel away these rights, take away our history, or stop us from celebrating holidays like Juneteenth. I am honored to stand with the King family as we bring together these groups for a historic, cross-cultural and cross-generational demonstration to show that an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. Together, we will show the nation the strength in our unity and our resolve to realize Dr. King’s dream of a fair nation for all of us.”

The March will be co-chaired by:

AAJC

Anti-Defamation League

Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Legal Defense Fund

NAACP

National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

National Council of Negro Women

National Urban League

UNIDOS

The coalition will gather for a large-scale event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The pre-program for the event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET with the main program beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. Following the program, a march will begin through the streets of the Nation’s Capital.

