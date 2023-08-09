Listen Live
Local

Anne Arundel County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway

Published on August 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Lock - Close

Source: bensib / Getty

Anne Arundel County Police announced that they will be hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway for all Anne Arundel County vehicle owners.

The giveaway comes amid an increase in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts across the region.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The giveaway is scheduled for August 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Arundel Mills Mall Cinemark West parking lot.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE NEWS…

Warning To Hyundai and Kia Owners: TikTok Challenge Behind Increased Vehicle Thefts

In Just One Day 38 Cars Reported Stolen In Baltimore City

Mariah Carey & Marlo Hampton Among Celebs Targeted By Atlanta Street Gang In Home Robberies

 

The post Anne Arundel County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway appeared first on 92 Q.

Anne Arundel County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close