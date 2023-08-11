Introducing: Viral Sensation Dayanna Redic Premieres New Single ‘Surrender’

This special ‘Introducing’ guest is viral gospel sensation Dayanna Redic, premiering her brand new song ‘Surrender.’

She explains that she received a message from God last year to release the plethora of songs she had written down in her notebook. During the same season, she received the song ‘Surrender.’ Though reluctant, she followed her divine instructions to make her live recording of the song free. Her willingness to obey God has allowed her continued success which has led to the song’s debut, exclusively on Get Up!

“You are the potter and I am the clay. I want to be molded, and I’m willing to obey…I submit to your plans, Lord, just to be where you are,” Dayanna writes.

The Bay area native tells that she “felt the conviction to only sing gospel for the rest of her life” at just 17 years old.

She has been nominated for best female gospel performance at the Bay Area Gospel Awards and featured on Myron Butler’s grammy nominated project ‘My Tribute.’ Thus far, Dayanna has been blessed to work with Kirk Franklin, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Kurt Carr, and so many more.

