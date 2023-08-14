Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City Fire Officials shut down Part of I-395 in Baltimore shut down Sunday night after a crash sent one person over a bridge and into the Patapsco River, killing them.

First responders said there were multiple crashes causing all southbound lanes to be closed down for several hours.

According to reports, the victim was allegedly a good samaritan simply lending a helping hand.

Officers responded around 9:45 to the crash in the area of I-395 at I-95. On the scene, police said a man pulled over to offer aid when a second collision happened, sending him over the jersey wall and nearly 100 feet below into the water.

Search crews were immediately activated and they were able to find the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The conditions of the other victims involved were not immediately clear.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Man Dies After Being Knocked Over I-395 Bridge At I-95 In Baltimore Crash appeared first on 92 Q.

Man Dies After Being Knocked Over I-395 Bridge At I-95 In Baltimore Crash was originally published on 92q.com