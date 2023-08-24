Pray, Then Move Your Feet | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Pray, Then Move Your Feet”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I learned some powerful lessons from working with Ford Motors when I was able to help them go from the brink of bankruptcy to billion-dollar profits. Those lessons are in my book turned setbacks. In the greenbacks, I say when economic challenges hit you, we must see that the lesson that states that don’t just pray about something but also act on what you pray about.

When you pray. Then move your feet see, grandma used to say that your prayers need to have legs. In other words, we must not just pray about something but take action on it. Scripture says faith without works is dead. Scripture also says ask and you shall receive, seek, and you shall find knock and the door will be opened unto you for everyone who asks, receives, and everyone who seeks, finds, and everyone who knocks the doors open unto them, therefore, most people receive not because they ask not. They seek not, and not not, and then wonder why not you must pray, then act on your prayers.

So I helped forward by saying that we gotta pray about coming back and then act on it. You can do the same, pray, then move your feet.

