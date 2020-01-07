Back To Events

20th Anniversary of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

Add to Calendar
MLK Day Parade
  • Date/time: January 20th, 12:00pm to 2:00pm
  • Venue: MLK Boulevard
  • Address: Starts at MLK Boulevard & Eutaw Street, Baltimore
  • Web: More Info

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts presents the 20th Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday, January 20th at 12pm. The parade will feature floats, community and high school marching bands, cheer squads, equestrian groups, and more. Stepping off at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street, the parade proceeds south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and disbands at Baltimore Street. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day promotes collaboration throughout Baltimore City bringing together residents, visitors, elected representatives and organizations for a parade steep in tradition. The procession commemorates the remarkable leader’s advocacy for racial equality, economic justice and international peace. The 20th Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade is produced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts and supported by Radio One and the City of Baltimore.

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Dr. Tony Evans Shares Final Arrangements for His…

  Dr. Tony Evans took to Social Media to shares funeral arrangements for his wife, Lady Lois Evans Arrangements for…
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…

The 23-year-old mother has been battling stage 3 melanoma since she was diagnosed last November.
01.06.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown has died. Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr. confirmed that Gordon died Wednesday in…
01.02.20
David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dead At 77

David Stern, the former commissioner of the NBA who oversaw the league for 30 years and was at the helm…
01.02.20
Dallas Pastor Dr. Tony Evans’ Wife, Lois Evans,…

Lois Evans, the wife of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor Tony Evans has passed away. She was 70. Tony Evans…
12.31.19
John Lewis Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic…

US Democratic Representative of Georgia John Lewis announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The civil rights icon was diagnosed…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…

Many folks were captivated.
12.24.19
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]

Need some new Christmas jams to listen to around with your friends? R&B star Ne-Yo dropped his first-ever Christmas album…
12.24.19
These Washington D.C. Kindergarten Students Got A Self-Care…

This is the holiday feel good story you were looking for.
12.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close