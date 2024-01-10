B’More in 2024 – Get Physically and Mentally Fit, Presented by Sheppard Pratt

- Date/time: Jan 16, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com
Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts as they talk about mental Health Goals for 2024 – Presented by Sheppard Pratt, LIVE on Tuesday, Jan 16th at 7pm!
Watch LIVE Tuesday, Jan 16th, 7pm on the Praise 106.1 Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com
Guests include:
Dr. Chad Lennon,
Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist
Sheppard Pratt
Pat Bien-Aime
Personal Trainer, Lifetime Fitness
and Owner, Balrun LLC
Rebecca Denison, RD. LDN, CDCES
Registered Dietitian
Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
