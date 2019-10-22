Back To Events

Bon Secours & LifeBridge Health Community Celebration

Add to Calendar
Bon Secours & LifeBridge Health Community Celebration
  • Date/time: November 9th, 12:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Address: Baltimore St. & Pulaski St., Baltimore, MD, 21223
Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Report: Pastors of Larger Churches Are More Likely…

A new study by LifeWay Research found that pastors of larger churches are more likely to invest in counseling and…
10.21.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…

Alicia Garza, Al Sharpton and more are speaking out against Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…

Wypipo, pay attention.
10.21.19
Woman In Pastor David E. Wilson’s Alleged Sex…

The scandal continues...
10.21.19
Sunken Place Pastor Mark Burns At Conference: ‘Ready…

Pastor Mark Burns hit a new low.
10.18.19
7 items
Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic…

See photos from their born-again experience inside… 
10.21.19
Aveda Salon Charged A Curly Haired Customer A…

Isn't that discrimination?
10.18.19
Author Alice Walker Responds To Homophobic Actress Fired…

The icon behind the franchise has a message for Oluwaseyi "Semi" Omooba.
10.16.19
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has A Message For…

Tarana Burke addresses Aziz Ansari, Louis C.K. and comedians who joke about sexual assault like Dave Chappelle.
10.16.19
California Leads The Charge By Signing A Bill…

California is the first state to impose this ban.
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close