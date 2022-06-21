Money Matters: Building Black Wealth Series “The Road To Home Ownership and Foreclosure Prevention”

The Radio One Baltimore “Money Matters: Building Black Wealth Series” continues with “The Road To Home Ownership And Foreclosure Prevention” this Monday, June 27th at 7pm! Watch LIVE on Facebook, YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com!

Radio One Baltimore is bringing you another impactful virtual Money Matters discussion. If you are currently a homeowner struggling to pay your mortgage, you don’t want to miss this special broadcast. The keys to your financial future are just around the corner. Tune in, ask questions and build your portfolio.

Hosted by 92Q’s Kelson and Persia Nicole

Featured Panelists include:

Brittny Holden

Community Engagement Liaison

Office of Community Engagement

Maryland Department of Housing

Latisha Whitworth

Mortgage Consultant, APGFCU

Craig Powell Jr.,

Realtor, Team Lead, Next Step Realty

Presented by Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and APGFCU